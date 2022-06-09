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Former Navy Officer Dave Voigts Walks Across Country To Raise Awareness Of NonConsensual Experiments
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118 views • June 09, 2022

Former Navy Officer David Voigts Walks Across Country To Raise Awareness Of Non Consensual Human Military Experimentation Of Targeted Individual Victims Of The Crime Known As Organized Stalking And Technological Harassment.


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Former U.S. Navy officer and graduate of U.S. Naval Academy David Voigts stopped Monday in Olney during a walk from Delaware to California along the American Discovery Trail to raise awareness for a growing group of victims including men, women, and children being assaulted with electronic weapons.


He started the journey in May and plans to take several months to complete the journey, educating the community while carrying a portable backlit billboard capable of scrolling text.


According to a press release, Voigts has a degree in Control Systems Engineering and served in Electronic Warfare and Nuclear Billets. He became aware of ongoing illegal non-consensual human experimentation projects studying human-machine interface, the release stated, adding that "these illegal and unethical projects use non-consenting victims referred to as 'Targeted Individuals' to conduct various psychological and physical experiments with the use of electronic warfare weapons that essentially torture the victim psychologically and physically.


"This important social issue affects hundreds of thousands of individuals in America. As these weapons are often used covertly, many victims of this electronic harassment including men, women, and children, may not know they are targeted and are not able to recognize many of the symptoms. Raising social awareness and increasing support on this critical civil rights issue is essential to ending these crimes against humanity.


"During his service Voigts heard a holocaust survivor present her story, then appealed to the group that if they ever saw anything like that happen again to take action against it. This left an impression on Voigts as he discovered the horrific details of this human experimentation program with electronic weapons."


The release calls Voigts "a true American hero." Voigts stated, “I intentionally got myself drafted into the program to help me understand it better so I could help shut it down.”


Davids Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TIinAmericaC..., and a website at https://targetedindividualinformationpackage.wordpress.com/

Keywords
treasonchristiancongresscontroldeepstatepatriotdavidtargetedrepublicsenatorcrowdcomputerunethicalremotemonitoringindividualwhistleblowerwefinterfaceklausneuralhararivoigts
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