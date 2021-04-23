Power Hour Executive Visits Brooklyn Center Police Department, Comes Face to Face w/ Nation Guard

A local Minnesota man and employee of the nationally syndicated talk show, The Power Hour traveled to the Brooklyn Center Police Department to film and document first hand accounts of the protesters on Wednesday night.



Yet the National Guard and Brooklyn Center Police officers who confronted him, after he accidently climbed over a 6 foot fence into the a restricted area, were very cordial before demanding that he leave immediately or face going to jail.



On April 21, 2021, Jason Worsley traveled from his hometown south of Rochester, Minnesota after the shooting of 20 year old Daunte Wright sparked outrage by local Brooklyn Center residents and renewed ongoing demonstrations against police brutality in the Minneapolis–Saint Paul metropolitan area, leading to citywide and regional curfews.



Demonstrations have also spread to cities across the United States once again, since former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all counts in the murder of George Floyd, after his case caused national uproar over a year ago.