NDE, Why Is There a Tunnel With The Light At the End Of It? Place of Reception, Feeling of Euphoria, Hospitals and Spirits, Are We All Going to Be Welcomed? Fear Of Death and NDE Law of Attraction
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Full Original:https://youtu.be/LNgzpRFRGBo

20090124 The Human Soul - The Truth About Reincarnation


Cut:

1h46m55s - 1h53m15s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com


Keywords
spiritualityndenear death experiencefear of deathsoul foodsoul conditioninterstellar boundariessoul searchfeel everythingi want to heal my soulsoul transformation with godfeel to healspirits and spirit influencedriven by truth not fearprecious child of godspheres and dimensionssoul condition and law of attractionafterlife and spirit worldi want to know everythingnde and place of receptionnde and tunnel with bright lightnde and memorynde and euphoria feelingnde and no fearnegative nde experience

