Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Major US Cities are in Crisis After Being Flooded With Migrants #bordercrisis #politicalnews
channel image
Jeff Crouere
11 Subscribers
70 views
Published a day ago

Under Joe Biden, Our Nation Has Been Invaded! Biden Destroyed Secure Border He Inherited from Trump. He Ended Successful Trump Border Policies Producing Chaos. He Allowed Criminals and Terrorists to Cross Border Illegally. Innocent Americans Continue to be Killed by Illegal Aliens. The FBI Needs to be Focused on Dangerous Terrorists Entering Open Border!


To support the award-winning work of Jeff Crouere and Ringside Politics,

Please donate via our PayPal Link:

 https://www.crouere.net/donate

Your contributions are gratefully accepted!


Our Sponsors:


Buy American Made Products at Switch2USA, https://switch2usa.com

 718-869-9020.


Genesis Gold Group

https://croueregold.com

📞 (800) 200 - GOLD

#1 Trusted Gold IRA Company


https://usatrumpstore.com


Jeff Crouere is dedicated to examining the top issues of the day on the local, state and national levels. Crouere offers viewers political debate, and analysis.


#jeffcrouere, #election2024 #trump #republicans #politicalnews #politicalcommentary #bidenomics #bidenvstrump #bordercrisis #usborder #borderpatrol

Keywords
bordercrisispoliticalnewscrouere

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket