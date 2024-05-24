Major US Cities are in Crisis After Being Flooded With Migrants #bordercrisis #politicalnews

Under Joe Biden, Our Nation Has Been Invaded! Biden Destroyed Secure Border He Inherited from Trump. He Ended Successful Trump Border Policies Producing Chaos. He Allowed Criminals and Terrorists to Cross Border Illegally. Innocent Americans Continue to be Killed by Illegal Aliens. The FBI Needs to be Focused on Dangerous Terrorists Entering Open Border!
Jeff Crouere is dedicated to examining the top issues of the day on the local, state and national levels. Crouere offers viewers political debate, and analysis.
