Everybody locked up due to injustice, my advice to you is to just observe, note and enjoy your time in prison as y'ally will be free sooner than later. Don't worrry.
Published Yesterday

Y'all will be out of jail especially Ross Ulbricht and Julian Assange and then all of the J6 people and then we will have a kind of switching out exercise. 

julian assange ross ulbricht j6 prisoners free soon

