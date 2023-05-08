Create New Account
Newsweek: Newsweek Reports: Thousands of Christians Condemn Trump Allies' 'Hateful Political Agenda'
Thrivetime Show
Published a day ago |

Newsweek: Newsweek Reports: Thousands of Christians Condemn Trump Allies' 'Hateful Political Agenda' | Fatma Khaled of Newsweek Says They Attempted to Reach Me for Comments | Please Share My Cell 918-851-0102 with [email protected]

A Ballad for Fatma Khaled | Newsweek Says They Attempted to Reach Me for Comments About This Story: Thousands of Christians Condemn Trump Allies' 'Hateful Political Agenda' | Please Share My Cell 918-851-0102 with [email protected]
Read the Article: Thousands of Christians Condemn Trump Allies' 'Hateful Political Agenda': https://www.newsweek.com/thousands-christians-condem-trump-allies-hateful-political-agenda-1798678

