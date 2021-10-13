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High School Student Arrested For Not Wearing Mask Speaks Out
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90 views • October 13, 2021
Grace Smith was suspended and arrested at her high school because she refused to wear a mask. Andy, her father, and Grace join Kristi to discuss what happened since then and the legal battle ahead.
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