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BREAKING - Doctor pleads for review of data during COVID-19 Senate hearing: "I CAN'T KEEP DOING THIS"!!
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200 views • December 10, 2020
Doctor Pierre Cory, who is the former critical care service and medical director of the trauma and life support center at the University of Wisconsin, who recently joined the ICU service at the Aurora St. Luke Medical Center in Milwaukee testifies before a Senate committee on the "State of Pandemic and Development of Outpatient Treatments"
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