12 YEAR OLD GIRLS EXPOSES THE BANKING FRAUD IN LESS THAN 1 MIN
707 views
•
Published 19 hours ago
•
Young girl lays out the banksters fraud in very few words.
Source: Free your mind documentaries
Keywords
moneybanksterstaxesfraudairscambanksloansthin
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos