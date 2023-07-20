Create New Account
SS6_ Historyof the Universe ch5 / book of Melchizedek f/Kevin
Truth that Matters
654 Subscribers
37 views
Published a day ago

Sacred Scripture Series continues to bring forward "Forbidden Text" you were not supposed to see or know what they said.  The History of the Universe lays it all out.  The Angelic Rebellion, the plan of Lucifer against mankind, and the Loving Father's rescue plan.  The Bible will finally make sense!  

jesus christaliensbible studyhitlerdemonsbible prophecyspiritual warfareilluminatimark of the beastend timesufossecret space programfallen angelschristian identityreptiliansetsunderground basesalien abductionserpent seedangel warsprofessor truthtruthwchristtruth that matters

