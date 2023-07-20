SS6_ Historyof the Universe ch5 / book of Melchizedek f/Kevin

Sacred Scripture Series continues to bring forward "Forbidden Text" you were not supposed to see or know what they said. The History of the Universe lays it all out. The Angelic Rebellion, the plan of Lucifer against mankind, and the Loving Father's rescue plan. The Bible will finally make sense!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.