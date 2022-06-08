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Thomas Levy, MD, JD, Reactivating Our Adrenals
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Lillian McDermott Radio Show/Classroom



Board-Certified cardiologist, Thomas Levy, MD, JD, has taught us the benefits of vitamin C, hydrogen peroxide, and hydrocortisone. We even completed The Roadmap to Health virtual workshop that is now available to you online. With so many health concerns, I want to learn more about the importance of our adrenals. Dr. Levy is back to share how a low dose of hydrocortisone can reactivate our adrenals.

CLICK THE LINK, TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE ROADMAP TO HEALTH WORKSHOP WITH DR. THOMAS LEVY: https://www.lillianmcdermott.com/dr-levy-roadmap-to-health-workshop-page/

READ DR. LEVY’S ARTICLE ON ADRENALS:
http://orthomolecular.org/resources/omns/v17n28.shtml

Contact Dr. Levy: [email protected]

PLEASE FOLLOW THE CLASSROOM AT:
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/IOsl2aBNVqL6/
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/LillianMcDermottRadioShow
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/LilliansRadioShow
ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@LMRSclassroom:f

** Want some FREE GIFTS? Then please subscribe to https://www.lillianmcdermott.com/! Once you subscribe, I will send you my “90 Day Challenge to Self-Love” eBook and each day, The Lillian McDermott Radio Show/Classroom will automatically be sent to your email account… Let’s continue to grow together! **
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iodinehydrogen peroxidevitamin cdmsocovidlillian mcdermottthomas levy md jdhydrocortisoneadrenalfatigue
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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