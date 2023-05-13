https://gettr.com/post/p2gxctw0e05

郭文贵先生2017年就告诉美国政府，中国政府在美国设有秘密警察站，他手里有文件，文件中说中国政府派遣了50多名间谍，派往中国银行，华盛顿的大使馆，领事馆，文件中还包含间谍的名字，但美国政府六年过去了，才取缔一个秘密警察站，只有两名间谍被指控！

Miles Guo told the U.S. government in 2017 that the Chinese government has secret police stations in the United States. He has documents that say that the Chinese government has sent more than 50 spies to the Bank of China, the Embassy in Washington DC, and the Consulates, and the documents also contained the names of the spies. Still, it took six years for the U.S. government to close a secret police station, and only two spies were charged!

@ryanmatta @S7Gril

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #takedowntheccp





