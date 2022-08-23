Sex Drive & How to Increase Libido for Men & Women

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0:00 Introduction 5:44 Collagen 6:24 Watermelon 6:49 Bananas 6:57 Nutmeg, Safron & Cloves 7:30 Chocolate 7:47 Brazil Nuts 7:58 Protein 8:13 Maca 8:46 Fenugreek 9:09 Water 9:26 Avoid - Processed Food 9:55 Factory-Farmed Meat 10:19 High Sodium Food 10:34 Dairy 10:54 Sugar 11:24 Caffeine 12:02 Alcohol 12:24 Microwave Popcorn & Non Stick Pans 12:50 Supplements for Men - Ginseng 13:06 Tribulus 13:17 Maca 13:20 Mucuna pruriens - Velvet Bean 13:35 Yohimbe - Yohimbine HCL 13:54 Gingko biloba 14:09 For Women - Panax Ginseng 14:20 Maca 14:30 Iron 14:51 Ashwaghanda 14:58 Gingko biloba, stress, fertility, endometriosis etc