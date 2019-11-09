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Kennedy Assassination by the CIC Limo Driver William Greer part 2
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86 views • November 09, 2019
part 2, Media and Congress covered up the truth about the assassination of JFK- Watch all seven short clips and then you can never forget the truth that you will see and hear- Then too, you will know the TV and Government liars when you see their lips moving-
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