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DLUX: 'I Am $cience' (Remember the Fucking History) [17.07.2021]
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101 views • July 17, 2021
Note: As I been saying and writing for years: Remember the Fucking History and Follow the Money..
Robert E. Willner (21 June 1929 — 15 April 1995) was an American doctor noted for his role in AIDS research, the view that AIDS is not caused by HIV infection.
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=dr+robert+willner&;t=h_&ia=web
Anthony Stephen Fauci (/ ' f a? t? i /; born December 24, 1940) is an American physician-scientist and immunologist who serves as the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and the chief medical advisor to the president..
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=dr+fauci&;t=h_&ia=web
The inventor of PCR Test Kary Banks Mullis (December 28, 1944 - August 7, 2019) was an American biochemist.In recognition of his invention of the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technique,
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=kary+mullis&;t=h_&ia=web
723 Views jul 17, 2021
DLUX
4.16K subscribers/
https://youtu.be/LTj0fCbsqa8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LTj0fCbsqa8
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9S0RSW1aKShOysu761gn2A
https://linktr.ee/jamiedlux
Robert E. Willner (21 June 1929 — 15 April 1995) was an American doctor noted for his role in AIDS research, the view that AIDS is not caused by HIV infection.
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=dr+robert+willner&;t=h_&ia=web
Anthony Stephen Fauci (/ ' f a? t? i /; born December 24, 1940) is an American physician-scientist and immunologist who serves as the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and the chief medical advisor to the president..
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=dr+fauci&;t=h_&ia=web
The inventor of PCR Test Kary Banks Mullis (December 28, 1944 - August 7, 2019) was an American biochemist.In recognition of his invention of the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technique,
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=kary+mullis&;t=h_&ia=web
723 Views jul 17, 2021
DLUX
4.16K subscribers/
https://youtu.be/LTj0fCbsqa8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LTj0fCbsqa8
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9S0RSW1aKShOysu761gn2A
https://linktr.ee/jamiedlux
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