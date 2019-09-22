© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How did the concept of government become what it is today?
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • September 22, 2019
'John Thinks' are a collection of videos recorded at the 2019 SUKKOT gather, located in Blairsville, Georgia.
In this video, John discusses possible ways and means of corruption in the American government.
This one of three videos that youtube rejected. I guess they haven't had time to view the other two I just uploaded.
In this video, John discusses possible ways and means of corruption in the American government.
This one of three videos that youtube rejected. I guess they haven't had time to view the other two I just uploaded.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.