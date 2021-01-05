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EMERGENCY, A BATTLE CRY - UK PARLIAMENT ARE VOTING ON MANDATORY VACCINATIONS TOMORROW. (6 Jan 21)
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81 views • January 05, 2021
(WARNING: JUSTIFIABLE BAD LANGUAGE) IF YOU CANT EXPRESS YOURSELF NOW YOU NEVER WILL AGAIN.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wwHfJLqIVBIx/
A Heart felt wake up or die in your sleep call REJECT THE JAB ITS GENOCIDE.
MIRRORED FROM:
Stand Up X - Unite for Freedom: https://lbry.tv/@StandUpX_U4F:b
https://lbry.tv/@StandUpX_U4F:b/jasonnota_warcry_20210105:b360p-1609465494657:9
MIRROR SOURCE: Jason Nota via Facebook Live, 5 January 2021
" Listen up this is probably the most important video I've done to-date on all this bollocks....
What's important about the 6th of January 2021?
Why is it one of the most important days in the history of this country .... ?
As many people as possible need to get to London, Parliament square as they are going to pass into legislation that you are under strict lockdowns untill you have had the vaccine ...
This is in direct violation of NUREMBERG LAW.....
Look up the Nuremberg codes and see that this is medical tyranny in its finest hour.... "
⚜️⚜️100,000 doctors medical professionals oppose COVID-19 vaccine - PDF DOCUMENT - PRINT AND SHARE!!!⚜️⚜️
https://lbry.tv/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/100,000-doctors-medical-professionals-oppose-COVID-19-vaccine-leaflet:a
⚜️⚜️COVID MASK FAIL LEAFLET FOR PRINTING AND SHARING⚜️⚜️
https://lbry.tv/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/covid-masks-fail:8
⚜️⚜️COVID SURVIVAL RATES POSTER - PDF DOC FOR PRINTING AND SHARING⚜️⚜️
https://lbry.tv/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/covid-survival-rates-poster:4
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wwHfJLqIVBIx/
A Heart felt wake up or die in your sleep call REJECT THE JAB ITS GENOCIDE.
MIRRORED FROM:
Stand Up X - Unite for Freedom: https://lbry.tv/@StandUpX_U4F:b
https://lbry.tv/@StandUpX_U4F:b/jasonnota_warcry_20210105:b360p-1609465494657:9
MIRROR SOURCE: Jason Nota via Facebook Live, 5 January 2021
" Listen up this is probably the most important video I've done to-date on all this bollocks....
What's important about the 6th of January 2021?
Why is it one of the most important days in the history of this country .... ?
As many people as possible need to get to London, Parliament square as they are going to pass into legislation that you are under strict lockdowns untill you have had the vaccine ...
This is in direct violation of NUREMBERG LAW.....
Look up the Nuremberg codes and see that this is medical tyranny in its finest hour.... "
⚜️⚜️100,000 doctors medical professionals oppose COVID-19 vaccine - PDF DOCUMENT - PRINT AND SHARE!!!⚜️⚜️
https://lbry.tv/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/100,000-doctors-medical-professionals-oppose-COVID-19-vaccine-leaflet:a
⚜️⚜️COVID MASK FAIL LEAFLET FOR PRINTING AND SHARING⚜️⚜️
https://lbry.tv/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/covid-masks-fail:8
⚜️⚜️COVID SURVIVAL RATES POSTER - PDF DOC FOR PRINTING AND SHARING⚜️⚜️
https://lbry.tv/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/covid-survival-rates-poster:4
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