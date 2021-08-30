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Dr Matt Shelton M.D. On New Zealand's Covid Response
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233 views • August 30, 2021
Dr Matthew Shelton is a New Zealand general practitioner based in the Wellington region. In this video he speaks out on his thoughts on the New Zealand Covid-19 response and in particular as this relates to the Pfizer vaccine rollout.
https://odysee.com/@NZDSOS:2/Dr-Shelton:5
NOTE: The views expressed in this video are Dr Shelton's personal views only and are not made on behalf any institution or corporation. The information shared is for educational purposes only.
https://odysee.com/@NZDSOS:2/Dr-Shelton:5
NOTE: The views expressed in this video are Dr Shelton's personal views only and are not made on behalf any institution or corporation. The information shared is for educational purposes only.
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