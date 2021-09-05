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Ontario Nurses are being FIRED for refusing the jab!
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170 views • September 05, 2021
A staged walkout is planned to protest mandated vaccines for frontline medical workers!
PLEASE SUPPORT YOUR LOCAL MEDICAL PROFESSIONALS!
PLEASE SUPPORT YOUR LOCAL MEDICAL PROFESSIONALS!
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