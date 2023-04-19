Create New Account
This Is the Best Way to Help Someone Calm Down
Do you get stressed when someone near you gets stressed? 🥲

 Here's why!

In this video, child psychologist and neuroscientist Sam Wass, reveals why you end up feeling stressed around someone who's stressed!🫂

According to Sam, when we see someone else expriencing stress or distress, our own stress levels can rise as a RESPONSE.

By understanding how our own stress can be influenced by the stress of those around us, we can learn to manage our emotions and help others to calm down as well.


