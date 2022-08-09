The Russian Federation handed over to Mali several Su-25 and L-39 Attack Aircraft, several Mi-8 and Mi-24 Helicopters. - Weakening the Role of France on the Continent. 080922

The Russian Federation handed over to Mali several Su-25 and L-39 attack aircraft, as well as several Mi-8 and Mi-24 helicopters.





On the footage, you can see the fighters of the Wagner PMC, which is expanding its activities in this country, which, thanks to their efforts, has finally fallen away from the French neo-colonial empire and is now the base of the Russian military-political presence in North-West Africa, which creates prerequisite for further weakening the role of France on the continent.