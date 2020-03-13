Vaccine Testing Fraud & Placebo Misuse | Interview of Dr. Toni Bark, M.D. from TTAV

Recently, the world lost the brilliant and beautiful soul of Dr. Toni Bark. She changed the world with her incredible knowledge and passion for health. To celebrate her life's work, we want to share the important moments that we spent with her and the life-changing lessons that we learned from her.



In this next clip, Dr. Bark shows us exactly how vaccine testing isn't 100% accurate. The misuse of placebos is one of the biggest and common ways to sway a vaccine test. So, if the testing for the efficacy and safety of a vaccine is rigged from the beginning... Are vaccines really safe or effective?

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About Dr. Toni Bark

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Dr. Bark was the medical director for various departments and hospitals and has extensive post-residency training in aesthetic medicine, nutritional medicine, and classical homeopathy with the top trainers in the various fields.



She was certified in Lipodissolve and Mesotherapy and created the “ultimate facial” -a combination of ultrasonic dermabrasion, ultrasonic and electrical stimulation, and transdermal delivery of anti-oxidants and vitamins through electroporation.



Dr. Bark had a successful private practice in preventative medicine and anti-aging medicine, where she performed metabolic profiling, involving looking at insulin resistance, thyroid function and hormonal assessments for men and women. She had been using bio-identical hormones since the early 90’s with great results.