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8/24/2021 -- New Large Earthquake strikes Kuril Islands / Kamchatka -- Seismic flow
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300 views • August 24, 2021
A day late.. and 2+ magnitudes under.. locations hit in both spots -- California (salton sea) and Kamchatka Kuril Islands.
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As mentioned in the video, I am raising funds for a new off grid power solution plus battery bank to power the house, and live stream going forward to avoid power failure interruptions!! 👍
Viewers can send their gifts to help here:
https://paypal.me/dutchsinse
MUCH LOVE!
I will show the full system, plus associated costs, as well as the amount viewers sent once the system is installed!
Shared from and subscribe to:
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___
As mentioned in the video, I am raising funds for a new off grid power solution plus battery bank to power the house, and live stream going forward to avoid power failure interruptions!! 👍
Viewers can send their gifts to help here:
https://paypal.me/dutchsinse
MUCH LOVE!
I will show the full system, plus associated costs, as well as the amount viewers sent once the system is installed!
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
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