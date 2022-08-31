Asst. Principal Discriminates Against Hiring Catholics; Hopes to Ensure Students Vote Democrat

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PROJECT VERITAS BREAKING: Connecticut Public Schools Assistant Principal Discriminates Against Hiring Catholics; Hopes to Ensure Students Vote Democrat in Future
“You don’t hire them [Catholics]”
“It’s subtle…They’ll never say ‘oh this is a liberal way of doing this’”