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AUSSIE Truckers To STRIKE And Bring AUSTRALIA To A STANDSTILL Hugo Talks
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110 views • August 24, 2021
Another video on what the Aussie Truckers are doing, they need our support . . . if this goes off like they are hoping . . . it will then bring the country to a standstill.
If the governments turn to rail . . . it could easily fall over . . . . but, if rail also SAY NO, in support of the truckies . . . THEN its all on!!
If the governments turn to rail . . . it could easily fall over . . . . but, if rail also SAY NO, in support of the truckies . . . THEN its all on!!
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