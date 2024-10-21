Hezbollah Scenes from targeting a gathering of enemy soldiers near the Ramia site, on the Lebanese-Palestinian border.

The occupation army confirms that a ground-to-ground missile fired from Lebanon fell in "Tel Aviv" without activating the sirens.Hezbollah announces targeting the "Glilot" base of the Military Intelligence Unit 8200 in the suburbs of "Tel Aviv" with qualitative missiles.

🚨⚠️‼️Urgent | Hezbollah representative Ali Fayyad told Al Jazeera: The coming period will witness more qualitative performance by the resistance

