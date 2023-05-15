MEPs, Dr. Robert Malone & Byram Bridle - press conference after the International Covid Summit III (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel Cristian Terhes at:-
5 May 2023 EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT
Four members of the European Parliament as well as prestigious doctors gave a short highlights summary in a press conference, on May 4, 2023, of the 3rd International Covid Summit which was held in the European Parliament the previous day.
00:00 – MEP Cristian Terhes
00:40 – Dr. Robert Malone
06:43 – MEP Christine Anderson
07:56 – MEP Ivan Sincic
08:56 – MEP Cristian Terhes
09:35 – MEP Mislav Kolakušić
11:04 – MEP Cristian Terhes
12:50 – Q&A
16:03 – MP George Simion (Romania)
17:00 – Q&A
18:19 – MEP Christine Anderson
20:00 – Dr. Byram Bridle
