There is a quaint perception that Jesus spent his entire ministry - prior to going to Jerusalem where he was crucified – in northern Israel, walking along the shores of a tiny fresh water lake called the “Sea of Galilee”. But is this historical reality or theological fantasy? Secrets of Christianity brings the techniques of investigative journalism to history, with Simcha Jacobovici connecting the dots of many academic and scientific disciplines to present a new take on the past. The series uncovers alternate truths that have either eluded us, or been kept from us – until now.­­­ (Simcha Jacobovici, 2011).

Please also read this article on Gibraltar Messenger – The lost voyage of Jesus and the lost tribe of Gad found:

Gibraltar-Messenger.net/jahtruth/lost-voyage-jesus-gad-tribe-found