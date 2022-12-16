EPISODE 298: BRINGING THE HEAT from TheHighwire.com

WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/episode-298-bringing-the-heat/
Ex-BlackRock Manager’s New Data; Return of Restrictions?; #TwitterFiles Update; DeSantis Drops Public Health Bomb; Is Del Controlled Opposition?; Laying Out ICAN’s Public Health Watchdog Work
Guests: Edward Dowd, Aaron Siri, Esq.
#ICAN #PublicHealth #Tripledemic #DeSantisCovidRoundtable
AIRDATE: December 15, 2022
