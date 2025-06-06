BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Soliman Case, Unwavering Law Enforcement & Congressional Inaction
UndergroundUSA
UndergroundUSA
48 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
20 views • 14 hours ago

What happens when federal judges override immigration law in the name of compassion—but at the expense of national security? In this episode of Underground USA, we dive into the firestorm ignited by the June 1st Boulder terrorist attack, carried out by Mohamed Soliman, an illegal immigrant who firebombed a pro-Israel rally. His family’s subsequent detention—and the judge who halted their deportation—has sparked a fierce debate over the balance of justice, executive power, and public safety. We unpack how this case reflects a broader judicial trend of shielding non-citizens from lawful removal, and why the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown is running into brick walls built by activist courts. This isn’t just about one family—it’s about whether the rule of law still matters in America. Tune in at UndergroundUSA.com. This one’s going to light a few fires...


Segment 2: America’s Third Watch Segment



ORIGINAL CONTENT:

https://www.undergroundusa.com/p/the-soliman-case-unwavering-law-enforcement


25% Off Annual Subscription for podcast listeners:

https://www.undergroundusa.com/UUSA

Keywords
trumpfree speechnewsdemocratspoliticsconstitutionpodcasttruthusamediamagawoketrump immigration policynational security threatneomarxismjudicial overreachmohamed solimanrule of law usadeportation case 2025constitutional limitsexpedited removalamerica first securityimmigration reform nowlimit federal courts
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy