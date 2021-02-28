© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Biden's dark winter | Diamond and Silk
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
161 views • February 28, 2021
In a Biden administration 'progress report,' Diamond and Silk say "the only promise Biden has been able to keep is to make sure all Americans have a dark winter." - via Diamond and Silk Crystal Clear, Saturdays at 6:30PM ET on Newsmax TV
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.