What's Davos Up To?
What is happening
Published a day ago |
The Ron Paul Liberty Report


Streamed on: Jan 20, 12:00 pm EST
What's Davos Up To?

Once again, a globalist meeting has taken place in Davos, Switzerland this week. Of course, one terrible idea after another was propagated. The world and all of humanity is not meant to be micromanaged by a group rich individuals with access to the levers of power. Yet that is what globalists want to achieve. The people of the world must be very vigilant in protecting their individual liberty.

