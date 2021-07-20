RESEARCH TOOLS YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT - #SOLUTIONSWATCH

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SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/solutionswatch-tools/
Have you ever wanted to download a video to save for later? Or highlight text in an online article? Or find out where an image comes from? Then today's your lucky day! In the spirit of #SolutionsWatch, here are some tools that will improve the efficiency of your online research.