channel image
Puretrauma357
1557 Subscribers
76 views
Published 19 hours ago

NYPD Officers Force Back Hecklers As They Jeer And Boo Eric Adams As He Hosts Rally Calling For Asylum Seekers To Get Right To Work Quicker In NYC: 'Close The Border Now!'


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12467447/NYPD-officers-force-hecklers-jeer-boo-Eric-Adams-hosts-rally-calling-asylum-seekers-right-work-quicker-NYC-Close-border-now.html

