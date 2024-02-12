Create New Account
An Israeli War Veteran and Activist, Talks about how he was 'Locked Up' for his pro-Palestine Views
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday

An Israeli war veteran and activist, talks about how he was locked up for his pro-Palestine views. More and more of these videos are coming out, showing the immense crackdown on innocent Israeli civilians, who simply don't agree with the course of action taken by the right wing extremist Netanyahu administration.

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

