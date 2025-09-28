Horror moment groom dies suddenly while dancing at his wedding with his bride in Egypt

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THIS is the tragic moment a groom collapsed and died in his new wife's arms while dancing together at their wedding.
The heartbreaking moment was caught on video as the young couple were enjoying what was meant to be the happiest day of their lives.
Ashraf Abu Hakam was seen holding his bride's hand and dancing together in the moments before disaster.
Just before he fell, he was waving a Saidi stick while his bride carried the matching pole.
Saidi sticks are props for a traditional dance originating from Egyptian folklore, often performed at weddings and other special occasions.
The couple were partying with their loved ones when he suddenly collapsed to the ground.
The footage shows him laying on his back as guests rushed to his aid.
The music and laughter were replaced by screams as the wedding venue fell into disarray.
Unfortunately, Ashraf was unable to be revived.
Doctors later confirmed he had died from a heart attack.
