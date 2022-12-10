Why Is VAERS Removing Data On Adverse Events? - Dr. Jessica Rose

December 5th, 2022
Aga Wilson interviews Jessica Rose, a Canadian Computational Biologist who has been researching the VAERS data since the beginning of the pandemic. Jessica analyses the data and tells us about her findings. She recently noticed some of it has been removed from the system. We discuss the reasons and what the data shows. We also get into the data on children and the recent CDC approval to recommend the shots for kids 6 months and up!
Source: www.newsvoiceTV.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.