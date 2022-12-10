Why Is VAERS Removing Data On Adverse Events? - Dr. Jessica Rose





December 5th, 2022

Aga Wilson interviews Jessica Rose, a Canadian Computational Biologist who has been researching the VAERS data since the beginning of the pandemic. Jessica analyses the data and tells us about her findings. She recently noticed some of it has been removed from the system. We discuss the reasons and what the data shows. We also get into the data on children and the recent CDC approval to recommend the shots for kids 6 months and up!





Source: www.newsvoiceTV.com