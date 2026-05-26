🤡🎪Cringe: The Empire Strikes Back at LEGO

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🤡🎪THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK AT LEGO
🐻All the Orangetan's horses and all the Orangetan's men (and the entire Think Tank industry) couldn't put Humpty Dumpty together again - but finally found the answer to Iranian Lego AI slop, and it's...
Hard to describe. Or comment. Just watch. We promise it's cringier than anything you can possibly imagine.