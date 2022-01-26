RAYMOND OBOMSAWIN WAS A RIGHTEOUS MAN AND HE WAS OVER THE TARGET

Raymond Obomsawin, Ph.D. was a courageous man who stood for the highest principles in health care. He was an early pioneer calling out the injuries and deaths that follow mass vaccination programs. He passed away on Dec. 28, at home surrounded by family.In his 2015 lecture, “The Truth About Vaccines — Immunity, Infectious Disease and Vaccination Science of Life,” he shows us via historical and statistical facts that vaccines along with chemicals, pharmaceuticals and denatured food have had a severe and negative impact on human health.In the 1980s, the Canadian government committed substantial funding to the “Expanded Programs of Immunization” in South East Asia. As an evaluation analyst for the Canadian International Development Agency, Obomsawin was sent to Thailand in 1991 to assess the impact of that initiative. What he found did not please the government.Rather than improving children’s health, Obomsawin found that the expanded “immunization program” was causing harm, even death following vaccination. He included these findings in his evaluation report which the government refused to publish.Clearly, he had stumbled upon the grim reality that the expanded vaccination program did not save lives, but instead undermined children’s health so his findings had to be suppressed. Some years later, as reported by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Morgensen and colleagues published similar reports which found infant vaccination programs in West Africa resulted in 5 to 10 times more deaths in children injected with DTP vaccines than those who had not been vaccinated. As with the suppression of Obomsawin’s findings, so too were the increased deaths of African children suppressed and censored.Obomsawin’s seminal report, “Universal Immunization — Medical Miracle or Masterful Mirage?” documents his findings in South East Asia and relevant historical and global information about the negative impact of mass vaccination programs on human health.Complete Children's Health Defense Tribute: