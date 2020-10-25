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Tweet Series Day 39 (Oct 25, 2020)
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32 views • December 16, 2020
Hello Everybody, this is @JeffBezos. He has the best App in America today. It shows that people can be employed across this great nation and work to bring home food to their table. I mistakenly thought he could have been behind all the destruction in the country. Even though he is a Democrat, he makes Billions of dollars while his employees and followers deserve better. It does not appear to be him fortunately, but I’m not here to talk about Negativity today. I can only think of Positivity when I hear the name Ron DeSantis, the Governor of Florida who I call #AmeicasGovernor. Talk about a True American Patriot. Florida is a hard place to unite as was evident in 2000. Here he is opening the state and sticking it to people who want to do harm to his great Sunshine State. I wish my Governor would rock like he does. Thank you, @GovRonDeSantis. If my state doesn’t change soon, do you have room for one more?
P— Hello Everybody, this doesn’t count, this is #DrAnthonyFauci. He is on the taskforce. He does some things that drives everyone nuts, but he can only speak to his experience. We need to green light a safe vaccine for Covid 19-that has zero after effects, and I am sure that he and his team will approve one. We want to make sure that we are ready if this kind of thing just happens to show up in the world again. Let’s all put on our masks when around others, social distance, and do what we can to eliminate the Virus in America, so we can get in big crowds again. I want to see everyone in a packed Stadium, Arena, or Venue soon. It is American as ever to see people enjoying themselves out in public together. USA, USA, USA!!! And Below is dedicated to a True Patriot, Ron DeSantis.
Note—Play Kid Rock “American Badass”
https://youtu.be/mt84J7U75e0; #WeLoveYou #RonDeSantis #RIPJOEC
P— Hello Everybody, this doesn’t count, this is #DrAnthonyFauci. He is on the taskforce. He does some things that drives everyone nuts, but he can only speak to his experience. We need to green light a safe vaccine for Covid 19-that has zero after effects, and I am sure that he and his team will approve one. We want to make sure that we are ready if this kind of thing just happens to show up in the world again. Let’s all put on our masks when around others, social distance, and do what we can to eliminate the Virus in America, so we can get in big crowds again. I want to see everyone in a packed Stadium, Arena, or Venue soon. It is American as ever to see people enjoying themselves out in public together. USA, USA, USA!!! And Below is dedicated to a True Patriot, Ron DeSantis.
Note—Play Kid Rock “American Badass”
https://youtu.be/mt84J7U75e0; #WeLoveYou #RonDeSantis #RIPJOEC
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