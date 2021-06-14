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296. If The Blind Lead The Blind, They Both Fall... Matthew 15:12-15, Mark 7:16-17
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Matthew 15:12-15, Mark 7:16-17 combined.
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JESUS
A Single Chronological Account of the Life of Jesus Christ the Messiah from a Harmonized Combination of the Four Gospel Records
Written by Apostles Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John
Harmonized by ________________
King James Version Easy Read (KJVER)
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Music: Stratus by I Built the Sky
https://www.ibuiltthesky.com
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Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/everlightministries
-
Backup sites:
Youtube
Internet Archive
Rumble
-
JESUS
A Single Chronological Account of the Life of Jesus Christ the Messiah from a Harmonized Combination of the Four Gospel Records
Written by Apostles Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John
Harmonized by ________________
King James Version Easy Read (KJVER)
-
Music: Stratus by I Built the Sky
https://www.ibuiltthesky.com
-
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/everlightministries
-
Backup sites:
Youtube
Internet Archive
Rumble
Keywords
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