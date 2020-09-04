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COVID - Fraud VS Epidemiology - surgeon explains what we are seeing
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79 views • September 04, 2020
COVID-19 talk at Doctors For Disaster Preparedness. She covers the whole picture, focusing a great deal on the absolute lies coming from the world's top officials.
Here in one video is The Big Picture. Start here to understand what is happening to us.
Here in one video is The Big Picture. Start here to understand what is happening to us.
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