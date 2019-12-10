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The Truth Behind La Madonna Di Canneto
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11 views • December 10, 2019
According to legend a young shepherdess, named Silvana, was diligently tending her flock when she saw an apparition of a wondrous lady of celestial beauty, bathed in white light.
Is there truth behind this story. Yes, but what other truths have been hidden from smear campaigns for personal Gain.
Watch this beautiful story unravel to show you how universal truths have been diluted with twisted truths.
Credits
________________________________________
Persephone/Madonna
Ken Wheeler : Physics and Metaphysics
Santos Bonacci : Astrology
Mary Moon Twolilfish : Astrology
La Madonna di Canneto : atinaitaly.com
Samnites/Phythagorean Philosophers : 316am.site123.me
Matt Jerome : Color of Numbers
Gordon Johnson : Mother Mary Image
Wikimedia Commons : Other Images
and Many Many More
Links
________________________________________
*Metaphysics*
Pythagoras Plato And The Golden Ratio
https://archive.org/details/PythagorasPlatoAndTheGoldenRatio/page/n1
The Indefinite Dyad in Plotinus’
Metaphysics & Mysticism
https://archive.org/details/IndefiniteDyadPlotinusMetaphysicsMysticism
Becoming Borealis - The Pythagorean Tetraktys
https://becomingborealis.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/PythagoreanGoldenRatio.pdf
Monistic METAPHYSICS Article I wrote for you
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mT_kIUmobUQ
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1IraeukZj0THhQvrehbJxbUrCy_3mL-9a/view
"Seeing Self in What is Not Self”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EK5r4C4z3TI
*Universal Key*
Universal Key Part 1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y5SBdhvpNTM
Universal Key Part 2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0XMQzO0fwjE
Is there truth behind this story. Yes, but what other truths have been hidden from smear campaigns for personal Gain.
Watch this beautiful story unravel to show you how universal truths have been diluted with twisted truths.
Credits
________________________________________
Persephone/Madonna
Ken Wheeler : Physics and Metaphysics
Santos Bonacci : Astrology
Mary Moon Twolilfish : Astrology
La Madonna di Canneto : atinaitaly.com
Samnites/Phythagorean Philosophers : 316am.site123.me
Matt Jerome : Color of Numbers
Gordon Johnson : Mother Mary Image
Wikimedia Commons : Other Images
and Many Many More
Links
________________________________________
*Metaphysics*
Pythagoras Plato And The Golden Ratio
https://archive.org/details/PythagorasPlatoAndTheGoldenRatio/page/n1
The Indefinite Dyad in Plotinus’
Metaphysics & Mysticism
https://archive.org/details/IndefiniteDyadPlotinusMetaphysicsMysticism
Becoming Borealis - The Pythagorean Tetraktys
https://becomingborealis.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/PythagoreanGoldenRatio.pdf
Monistic METAPHYSICS Article I wrote for you
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mT_kIUmobUQ
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1IraeukZj0THhQvrehbJxbUrCy_3mL-9a/view
"Seeing Self in What is Not Self”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EK5r4C4z3TI
*Universal Key*
Universal Key Part 1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y5SBdhvpNTM
Universal Key Part 2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0XMQzO0fwjE
Keywords
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