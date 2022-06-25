WARNING ~ EMF Exposure on Cell Phones | iPhone warning revealed

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EMF Exposure on Cell Phones - Cece Doucette, MA for Safe Technology
Cece Doucette, MA for Safe Technology, walks us through current RF exposure settings on iPhones + safe practices for limiting exposure to wireless radiation.
WATCH THE FULL EPISODE ⏯️:
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/good-morning-chd/XgOG7E7e61
cred: Childrens Health Defense