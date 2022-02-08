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Canada: "Freedom Convoy" protest continues in Ottawa amid citizens lawsuit over noise
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80 views • February 08, 2022
The 'Freedom Convoy' protest continued in Ottawa on Monday amid a class-action lawsuit over noise from the truckers honking their horns.

Truckers and protesters shared their view on the ongoing court proceedings.

"I'm here for one reason, that's my kids' futures, I've got three young children and I want their futures to be as fun as free as mine was. And the last two years we've seen that just totally got stolen from us all, and I'm here for my kids, and I'm not leaving. Sorry, they can sue, sue all they want," said one protester.

The truckers rallying in Canada's capital are mainly protesting vaccination requirements, along with general COVID-19 containment measures.

SOT, 'Freedom Convoy' protester: "Even if they win we're not going anywhere, we're waiting for the mandates to be dropped, freedom to be back, and for kids to be able to be kids again."

SOT, 'Freedom Convoy' protester: "I'm here for one reason, that's my kids' futures, I've got three young children and I want their futures to be as fun as free as mine was. And the last two years we've seen that just totally got stolen from us all, and I'm here for my kids, and I'm not leaving. Sorry, they can sue, sue all they want. I'm sure probably the people of Canada will step up and cover [unintelligible] on that one."

#Ottawa #Canada #FreedomConvoy #COVID19
Keywords
protestcanadamandatestruckerslaw suitfreedom convoyottowa
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