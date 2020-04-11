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** AMERICANS AT WAR WITH SATANIC GLOBALIST ** - #FireFauci. – End the Shutdown – Dr. Shiva - Part 1
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149 views • April 11, 2020
Dr Shiva Ayyadurai is a genius with four science degrees from MIT, including a Ph.D. in Biological Engineering. Born into the "Untouchable" caste in South India, his family immigrated to the US when he was a child and he is currently running in the 2020 US Senate election in Massachusetts.
Dr Shiva accuses Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, of being "Deep State Plant", calling for Fauci to be fired:
"I say he should be indicted and he should be fired, because he's not advising the President of the United States properly. He is making this up and he knows what he's doing - and he's done this before with HIV and AIDS...
"Mr. Fauci, with one of his comrades, Mr. Gallo created the entire HIV/AIDS pandemic lie. This is Mr. Fauci's second rodeo, that created a multi-billion, trillion-dollar industry for him and many of his friends in many of these organizations; scientific money, you know. Nonprofit money and that was used to create this narrative that HIV causes AIDS - when it doesn't...
"Fauci is doing the same thing, here but on a much grander scale; this time, they're going for everything - and when I mean everything, it is to destroy the infrastructure of the United States, in terms of its economy...
"There's a war taking place. This will serve one country: China."
Dr Shiva believes national lockdown is unnecessary, saying, "It's my view that the fear mongering is really being used to suppress dissent, it's being used to support mandated medicine and it's being really used to support crashing of this economy...
"We live in a world right now, where it's very easy to use ignorance and fear and to use those two prongs to really impose policy on people and the person that's imposing this policy right now, on all of the citizens of this country is a gentleman by the name of Anthony Fauci...He's the face of multiple entities...at least seven of them who work together: the CDC, the WHO. We know the former head of the WHO was out of the Communist Party of China. The current person, Tedros [Adhanom] is extremely closely aligned with them.
"We have the Chan-Zuckerberg initiative, we have the Bill and Melinda Foundation we have the Clinton Global Initiative and we have Big Pharma...these people are extremely, extremely tight with Big Pharma...
"Even the FDA, which has a revolving door with Big Pharma is recognizing that these drugs have major side effects, so they're getting less and less new allowances. So, that's what's going on for Big Pharma.
"Over here, they see this enormous opportunity, through mandating vaccines. Now, I've said over and over again, this is not a "Pro-Vax" or "Anti-Vax" situation. It's more an issue of medical freedom. One size does not fit all and in fact, modern medicine teaches us that you want to give the right medicine for the right person at the right time. This is called personalized medicine or p
"The foundations of the discoveries of modern medicine are being violated by saying everyone should get the same medicine. Now, what does that sound like to you? That sounds to me like an authoritarian model of top-down medicine, which means a finite set of people are going to tell everyone else what to do, because they want to use all of us to serve their economic interests.
Dr. Shiva - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k05b8aGDCNI
Dr Shiva accuses Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, of being "Deep State Plant", calling for Fauci to be fired:
"I say he should be indicted and he should be fired, because he's not advising the President of the United States properly. He is making this up and he knows what he's doing - and he's done this before with HIV and AIDS...
"Mr. Fauci, with one of his comrades, Mr. Gallo created the entire HIV/AIDS pandemic lie. This is Mr. Fauci's second rodeo, that created a multi-billion, trillion-dollar industry for him and many of his friends in many of these organizations; scientific money, you know. Nonprofit money and that was used to create this narrative that HIV causes AIDS - when it doesn't...
"Fauci is doing the same thing, here but on a much grander scale; this time, they're going for everything - and when I mean everything, it is to destroy the infrastructure of the United States, in terms of its economy...
"There's a war taking place. This will serve one country: China."
Dr Shiva believes national lockdown is unnecessary, saying, "It's my view that the fear mongering is really being used to suppress dissent, it's being used to support mandated medicine and it's being really used to support crashing of this economy...
"We live in a world right now, where it's very easy to use ignorance and fear and to use those two prongs to really impose policy on people and the person that's imposing this policy right now, on all of the citizens of this country is a gentleman by the name of Anthony Fauci...He's the face of multiple entities...at least seven of them who work together: the CDC, the WHO. We know the former head of the WHO was out of the Communist Party of China. The current person, Tedros [Adhanom] is extremely closely aligned with them.
"We have the Chan-Zuckerberg initiative, we have the Bill and Melinda Foundation we have the Clinton Global Initiative and we have Big Pharma...these people are extremely, extremely tight with Big Pharma...
"Even the FDA, which has a revolving door with Big Pharma is recognizing that these drugs have major side effects, so they're getting less and less new allowances. So, that's what's going on for Big Pharma.
"Over here, they see this enormous opportunity, through mandating vaccines. Now, I've said over and over again, this is not a "Pro-Vax" or "Anti-Vax" situation. It's more an issue of medical freedom. One size does not fit all and in fact, modern medicine teaches us that you want to give the right medicine for the right person at the right time. This is called personalized medicine or p
"The foundations of the discoveries of modern medicine are being violated by saying everyone should get the same medicine. Now, what does that sound like to you? That sounds to me like an authoritarian model of top-down medicine, which means a finite set of people are going to tell everyone else what to do, because they want to use all of us to serve their economic interests.
Dr. Shiva - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k05b8aGDCNI
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