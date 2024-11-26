Are Vegetables Poisonous, Or Is Your Digestive System The Problem?

If you're being told that vegetables are poisonous because of oxalates, lectins, phytates, goitrogens, or anti-nutrients, you may need to consider that the REAL problem may be your digestive system.

* If you want to fix your digestion, check out the THRIVE Academy and get a free program consult: https://healingthebody.ca/thrive-academy

* Get a variety of organic and lab-verified supplements from the Health Ranger Store, here: https://bit.ly/3gptg21