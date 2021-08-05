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Understanding the Common Law with Brent Allen Winters
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42 views • August 05, 2021
What is the "common law" and how does it distinguish the United States from the other nations of the world? Brent Allen Winters from CommonLawyer.com answers this question and more while putting the history of the common law into perspective for today in this conversation with Dennis Behreandt, publisher of The New American magazine, at the Red Pill Expo.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed in this interview are solely those of the interviewee and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed in this interview are solely those of the interviewee and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
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