© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
George Washington: The Battle of Monongahela
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
30 views • August 26, 2019
George Washington was one of the Founding Fathers of the United States. Without his efforts both on and off the battlefield, America would not be the country it is today.
Few realize just how close this young commander came to death decades before the American Revolution even began. Washington faced near certain death at the Battle of Monongahela
Additional Resources:
http://www.TWCanada.org
Viewpoint Archives - http://www.lcgCanada.org/viewpoint-archive.php
Make sure not to miss another video from the Viewpoint team.
Subscribe here:
https://www.youtube.com/tomorrowsworldviewpoint
Few realize just how close this young commander came to death decades before the American Revolution even began. Washington faced near certain death at the Battle of Monongahela
Additional Resources:
http://www.TWCanada.org
Viewpoint Archives - http://www.lcgCanada.org/viewpoint-archive.php
Make sure not to miss another video from the Viewpoint team.
Subscribe here:
https://www.youtube.com/tomorrowsworldviewpoint
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.