Almost all front lines in Eastern and Southern Ukraine are marked by heavy positional battles. Neither of the warring sides can confirm new gains on the battlefields.

The threat of the Ukrainian counteroffensive remains in the Kharkiv region. In recent days, Ukrainian forces have made several attempts to attack near Udy and Borshchevaya, but have not achieved any victories.

In the Slavyansk region, the Ukrainian military announced the liberation of Ozernoe, located near Krasny Liman. However, Russian sources confirm that the Ukrainian group crossed the river and took a series of photos in an empty village, after which they retreated to their original positions. The village remains in the gray zone.

In the Bakhmut region, clashes continue in Kodema. Assault units of the Wagner group are still pushing Ukrainian forces out from the western outskirts of the town.

In the Donetsk region, allied forces are fighting in the suburbs of the DPR capital. Between Peski and Pervomaisky, units of the People’s Militia of the DPR are fighting for strongholds along the Donetsk Ring Road.

Battle for control of the Mayorskaya railway station in the north-west of Gorlovka continues.

In the Zaporozhye region, heavy artillery duels along the entire front line continue. Russian forces strike at the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Nikopol and Marganets on the northern bank of the Dnieper, from where the shelling of the NPP is being carried out.

On September 4, another attempt to attack the territory of the Zaporozhye NPP with eight Ukrainian drones was repelled by Russian forces.

Ukrainian attacks continue despite the presence of international observers at the plant. On September 5, four IAEA employees left the NPP. Two observers from the international organization remained on site.

In the south of Ukraine, battles for Vysokopolye and Olgino continue. On the morning of September 4, the Russian Airborne Forces were forced to leave their positions in Vysokopolye to avoid encirclement. In the afternoon, Russian troops launched a counteroffensive and, according to preliminary information, managed to take back the abandoned positions.

Fierce fighting continues on the Andreevka battlefield. After the Ukrainian pontoon crossings over the Ingulets River were damaged, the Ukrainian forces are suffering a lack in heavy equipment in the area. Only separate groups of the AFU infantry are being transported to the left back of Ingulets.

Bloody positional battles continue. The Russian Aerospace Forces, rocket troops and artillery continue shelling the enemy positions in the Ternovka— Lozove—Kostromka region.

According to the Ministry of Defense of Russia, Ukrainian attempts to gain a foothold in certain areas in the Mykolaiv-Krivoy Rog directions have been unsuccessful. Just on September 3, the AFU lost 150 servicemen, 11 tanks and 17 infantry fighting vehicles. In the area of Romanovka in the Mykolaiv region, the Russian Aerospace Forces shot down another Ukrainian Su-25.

Support SouthFront:

BITCOIN (BTC): bc1qctv99yh0ewg6x5r9fy5e7lqm28t9rza4h4cy4k

BITCOIN CASH (BCH): qpayzr89x3yul8924uqf6fjx6jcjklfcw5vm2dxp7r

MONERO (XMR): 84eCJf22Yz39rHwoz6vf3hdcWmbCY336eAUoLXpSj1Q3boP8crzKdDq3R5f72RjFmTJBctSH6DFRuPmEaWiQP59mBzoG2sN

PAYPAL, WESTERN UNION etc: write to [email protected] , [email protected]



Mirrored : SOUTH FRONT